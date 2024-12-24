Abda Samio Shobhan

A versatile and results-oriented digital marketing specialist with a proven track record in media buying, brand management, and content creation. With extensive experience in Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and a range of Adobe software, I excel both independently and as a collaborative team member. My passion for branding is evident in my ability to establish and maintain brand identity across various business units, as showcased during my tenure at Abdul Monem Limited and Stata IT Limited.

During my time at Abdul Monem Limited, I spearheaded the development of brand guidelines, executed PR campaigns, and optimized media buying strategies for notable successes in brand promotion and lead generation. I conducted in-depth studies on company efficiency and played a pivotal role in website optimization through SEO techniques. Additionally, my experience at Stata IT Limited and Cornerstone Strategies further honed my skills in content creation, design leadership, and digital marketing campaign implementation.

My journey also includes enriching experiences at Oametrix.io, where I led digital marketing efforts and maintained brand identity across various startups. At Albeliz.com, I developed and executed marketing strategies aligned with market trends, showcasing my adaptability and strategic thinking. My tenure at Raincloud Communications as a motion graphic designer further diversified my skill set, demonstrating my proficiency in creating compelling visual content for diverse clientele.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, I thrive in dynamic environments where I can leverage my creativity and strategic acumen to drive brand success and business growth. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute my expertise and continue learning in innovative and collaborative settings. Let’s connect and explore opportunities to elevate your brand and marketing initiatives together.