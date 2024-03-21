Monwar Hossain who was also known to many as Monwar Ahmed shares a colourful personality and possesses multidimensional talents. He has a deep connection to the protection of human rights, firm conviction in democracy, tremendous enthusiasm for development of Chattogram and welfare of the expatriate Bangladesh community. Barrister Monwar Hossain’s journey started in Chattogram, a city of spectacular natural beauty with evergreen landscapes.

Website Category Blogs >> Personal Blog Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 14 Times