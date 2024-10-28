You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Automobiles >>  Car Mods BD

CAR MODS BD offers comprehensive car-buying services in Bangladesh, aiming to alleviate worries throughout the process. They provide instant auction sheet verification for pre-investment confidence and offer a curated selection of high-quality, reconditioned vehicles imported directly from Japan. Their services include instant auction sheet verification within seconds, a pre-order service to source specific vehicles, and a wide selection of imported cars. They emphasize transparency, trust, choice, convenience, expertise, and efficiency to ensure a smooth car buying experience for customers.

Website https://carmodsbd.com/
AddressHouse #15 (Ground Floor), Road-7, Sector #1, Uttara, Dhaka
Phone01517035839
