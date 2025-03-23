You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Business & Finance Others >>  Geometric Architect & Interiors

We make it real what you envisioned. Geometric Architect & Interiors is a team of dedicated, and creative professionals that believe in delivering more than our customers expect. Geometric Architect & Interior is known as a full-service interior design firm specializing in exclusive, economical, and luxurious interior design, detailing, and space planning in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Website https://geometricarchitectinteriors.com/
AddressHouse No. 3/1(1st Floor), Salimullah Road, Mohammadpur, Dhaka 1207
Phone01937369469
