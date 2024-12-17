Ishatech Advertising Ltd. is a leading name in the signage and advertising industry, specializing in a comprehensive range of high-quality signage solutions. With a strong commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, the company has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking impactful visual communication. Ishatech Advertising is the leading digital LED signboard and nameplate shop in Bangladesh.

Website Phone 01844542499 Category Business & Finance >> Business & Finance Others Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 35 Times