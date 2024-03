Kent water purifier Bangladesh

Kent is a very popular water purifier brand. Their advanced filtration technology removes impurities, bacteria, and harmful chemicals from water. Kent.com.bd always prioritizes efficiency, reliability, and user convenience. These purifiers have innovative features like RO, UV, and UF purification methods, preserving essential minerals while eliminating contaminants.

Website Address Road- 8 Baridhara J Block, Dhaka 1212 Phone 01768978897 Category Business & Finance >> Business & Finance Others Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 11 Times