Orientica Perfumes BD

Orientica Perfumes, is a well-established worldwide brand of Arabian Perfumes. Orientica is a family-run business with over 50 years of experience in offering exclusive Middle Eastern concentrated oils and Arabian perfumes in luxury, elegance, and sophistication. Our mission is simply to provide pure Arabian smells to Bangladeshi people with luxury perfume and fragrance, only original products, no copies or imitations.

Website https://orientica.com.bd/
AddressNikunjo-1, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Phone01797570707
Category Business & Finance >> Business & Finance Others
