Rayer Bazar Kazi Office
Welcome to Rayer Bazar Kazi Office, your trusted destination for professional marriage registration, divorce certificate issuance, and other legal documentation services. Located in the heart of Rayer Bazar, we specialize in providing seamless, hassle-free solutions tailored to meet your personal and legal requirements.
Our expert team offers services such as issuing Nikahnama (including English versions), marriage certificates with notary attestation for immigration or embassy purposes, and efficient divorce certificate registration. Whether you’re navigating legal formalities or preparing for international documentation, we ensure accuracy, confidentiality, and professionalism every step of the way.
