Shomvob – Leading Job and HR technology platform in Bangladesh

Our innovative platform connects job seekers with employers, especially in the blue and silver-collar sectors. We’re dedicated to transforming the way people find and secure jobs. Shomvob reduces hiring time and costs while ensuring compliance, making it a valuable partner for businesses of all sizes.

Website Address Shomvob Technologies Ltd. Baridhara DOHS, Dhaka Phone 09638885588 Category Business & Finance >> Business & Finance Others Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 43 Times