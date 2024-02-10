HR Trading has been doing IMPORT & EXPORT business since 2014 with an excellent reputation. Any legitimate product from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Europe can imported through us without any hassle related to documents, licenses, and LC.
Our services include:
- Door to door service
- Payment facility
- Help in finding the right supplier for your product.
- All benefits related to LC
- Ensuring fast delivery of products
- Providing updates on your product from time to time
|Website
|Address
|470-471 Manama Tower,malibag Bazar Road ,dhaka 1219
|Phone
|+8801708876706
|Category
|Business & Finance >> Cnf & Freight Forwarding
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
|Total Views:
|8 Times
Leave a Reply