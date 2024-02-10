You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Cnf & Freight Forwarding >>  HR Trading

HR Trading has been doing IMPORT & EXPORT business since 2014 with an excellent reputation. Any legitimate product from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Europe can imported through us without any hassle related to documents, licenses, and LC.

Our services include:

  1. Door to door service
  2. Payment facility
  3. Help in finding the right supplier for your product.
  4. All benefits related to LC
  5. Ensuring fast delivery of products
  6. Providing updates on your product from time to time
HR Trading
Website https://hrtrading.net
Address470-471 Manama Tower,malibag Bazar Road ,dhaka 1219
Phone+8801708876706
Category Business & Finance >> Cnf & Freight Forwarding
