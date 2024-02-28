You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Construction Companies >>  Nusaiba Construction & Technology

Nusaiba Construction & Technology

  


We are a highly experienced engineering team working too hard to satisfy our clients by providing world-class design service, safer and quality construction, technical expertise (Engineer and Contractor) and supplying the best quality materials.

We are a Bangladeshi innovative & women leaded organization continuously developing in the construction & IT industry. We are providing engineering design, building construction, Construction Management, construction materials supply, Web Analysis & Review, Web development, Software Development all around the world by maintaining world-class technology,  quality innovation, timely delivery and support after delivery.

Nusaiba Construction & Technology
Website https://nusaiba.com.bd
AddressDhaka: Space # 168, Confidence Center (Ground Floor), Kha-9, Progoti Sharani, Shahjadpur (Bus Stand), Gulshan, Dhaka-1212 Cox's Bazar: House # Annanna, Brick Field Road, North Rumaliyarchora, Cox's Bazar-4700
Phone01777181719
Category Business & Finance >> Construction Companies
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 15 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Construction Companies Related Listings

  • Best Construction Company In Bangladesh - Forever Engineering Ltd is the best construction company in bangladesh with all types of civil work solutions. In Every Project, we sent a Skillful team with expert engineers.