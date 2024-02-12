You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Construction Companies >>  Perfect Solution- PU and epoxy flooring solution bd

Perfect Solution is a Bangladesh based Industrial, Commercial & Residential Flooring & Construction chemicals application company. We are dealing with all types of construction chemicals like PU Flooring in Bangladesh, Epoxy Flooring in Bangladesh, Waterproofing in Bangladesh, Floor Hardener in Bangladesh, Polished Concrete in Bangladesh, epoxy floor coating and all types of industrial flooring system like Self-leveling Epoxy Flooring, Polyurethane flooring systems. PU Coating, Epoxy / PU Paint, etc. Perfect Solution has built a reputation by working with quality products, economical solutions, and efficiency service since day one the company has built. Our constant research and a passion to do something different from the repose have enabled us to gain an honorable position in the related field and a cutting edge from our competitors.

Website https://perfectsolutionbd.net/
AddressMeher Bhaban, 2nd Floor, Koibollodham Road, Akbar Sha, Chittagong. Bangladesh.
Phone01922979797
Category Business & Finance >> Construction Companies
