Orient Electronics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality electronic products, catering to a global customer base.

With a strong emphasis on innovation and customer satisfaction, Orient Electronics has established itself as a trusted brand in the electronics industry. Their diverse range of products includes Camera,Smart TV, Home Thraterair ,Air conditioners, Router,fen,refrigerators, washing machines, LED TVs, and more. Known for their commitment to quality and reliability, Orient Electronics is dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology at competitive prices. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, Orient Electronics continues to strive for excellence in the ever-evolving world of electronics manufacturing.

Website Address Shop 407 Level-3 Mirpur Road Dhanmondi-14(New) 29Old Phone 01817964828 Category Business & Finance >> Electronics Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 36 Times