SH SERVICE is one of the best generator companies, suppliers, importers, dealers, and sellers in Dhaka, Bangladesh since 2005. We provide all kinds of generators like diesel generator, petrol generator, Honda generator, LPG generator, gasoline generator, auto generator, mini generator, silent generator, inverter generator, and dual fuel generator. Besides generators, our other products are money counting machine, garden sprayer, power tiller, lawn mower, chainsaw, high pressure washer, boat engine, petrol engine, diesel engine, gasoline water pump, barrel pump, etc.

SH SERVICE, Paramount Concord (1st) Floor, 9/1-2, HatKhola Road, Tikatuli, Dhaka-1203 Phone +880 1979155390, +880 1740088182