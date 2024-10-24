GoodHope – Digital Insurance Platform in Bangladesh

GoodHope is the first digital insurance platform in Bangladesh, aimed to increase the everyday use of insurance and other financial services in people’s lives. The platform provides digital solutions for insurance to the people of Bangladesh with a prime focus on transparency, convenience, mass reach, and ease of use.

GoodHope started its operations in November 2017, with the vision of improving financial inclusion and empowering people with financial stability, access, and security – all through digital solutions in the insurance and financial industry.