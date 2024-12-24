GoodHope Insure Ltd. – Digital Insurance Platform in Bangladesh

GoodHope is the first digital insurance platform in Bangladesh, aimed to increase the everyday use of insurance and other financial services in people’s lives. The platform provides digital solutions for insurance to the people of Bangladesh with a prime focus on transparency, convenience, mass reach, and ease of use.

GoodHope started its operations in November 2017, with the vision of improving financial inclusion and empowering people with financial stability, access, and security – all through digital solutions in the insurance and financial industry.

GoodHope is the smart and easy way to get financial coverage against your risks. We offer a wide range of coverage options, and our expert team is always available to help you to choose the right policies for you or your organization. If you’re looking for reliable, affordable insurance and financial solutions, then GoodHope is the right place for you.

We work with multiple reputed insurance companies to offer the best insurance products and solutions on the platform. We digitize the existing insurance value chain, and work together to develop and roll out innovative insurance solutions that are on demand. Trade license Number :TRADIDSCCI020003/2023

With our website & we aim to ease access and enable insurance solutions from multiple companies, simplify acquisition of insurance policies and ease risk underwriting. The platform also allows users to easily understand and manage their insurance policies, get claim assistance, emergency support, and much more.