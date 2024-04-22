You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Lawyers & Law Firms >>  Legal Advice BD

Legal Advice BD: Dhaka’s premier law firm, dedicated to delivering expert legal counsel and unparalleled client service since 2018.

Legal Advice BD has steadily risen to become a beacon of legal excellence in Dhaka. With consistent appearances before various benches in Dhaka Metropolitan & District Court, Tribunals, and the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, our reputation for tenacity, expertise, and professionalism is unparalleled.

Website https://legaladvicebd.com/
Address117 Borak Unique Heights, Flat#9C (8th Floor), Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Ramna, Dhaka-1217, Bangladesh.
Phone01711349444
