Affordable Living Solution in Dhaka

  


Yess by bti brings affordable living solutions within a one-minute walking distance from Uttara, Jasimuddin raod, Dhaka. Our room package for 6 people, starting from 1000 taka. Choose your preferred package from 1/3/5/7/15/30 days.

We offer an all-in-one solution, not just a room. By offering accommodation at affordable price inclusive of all services, furnishings, and amenities, we aim to make your transition to your new home as easy and seamless as possible. The well connectivity of the location, customized meal plans and highly secured premises, are some of the facilities that will make your living experience joyful.

For more details about our packages, please contact 16604 or WhatsApp at 01313401466.

Website http://www.yessbd.com
AddressHouse 10, Road 13, Sector 1, Uttara (Near Jasimuddin bus stop)
Phone+8801313401466
Category Business & Finance >> Real Estate
