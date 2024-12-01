Doreen Developments Ltd (DDL) is a well-known name in the real estate market of Bangladesh. For almost a decade, they have been doing real estate business aiming to transform urban living spaces. They are known for delivering high-quality projects which are blend of beauty, functionality and modern design concepts. Their projects are located at prime spots in Dhaka city with various amenities making them ideal places for residence, business or investment purposes. Innovation is at the core of DDL’s operations allowing them to leverage on new technologies and design trends that enhance both beauty and efficiency in their creations. The company prides itself on developments that balance between contemporary lifestyle and sustainable environment since every development they embark on must be eco-friendly and contribute positively to its surroundings.

Website Address Floor 10, 6/A North Avenue, Gulshan - 2, Dhaka 1212, Bangladesh Phone +8801999666666