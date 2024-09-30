You are here: Home >> Business & Finance >> Real Estate >>  Zubion Development Solutions limited

Zubion Development Solutions limited

  


Zubion started its journey in the real estate development sector in 2012 partnering with the renowned project named ‘Aksir Nagar’. Backing with the current good reputation and sector experience, Zubion has expanded its footprint to the building construction sector; naming as Zubion Development Solutions Limited (zdsl). Zubion Development Solution Limited (ZDSL) on of the best Leading Real Estate Company in Dhaka, Bangladesh and committed to providing quality, fulfill all facilities with agreement and on time works.

Zubion Development Solutions limited
Website https://zdsl.com.bd/
AddressGold House, Road No 11, Dhanmondi, Dhaka., Dhaka, Bangladesh
Phone01618855560
Category Business & Finance >> Real Estate
Related Tags

Last Updated:
Total Views: 28 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Real Estate Related Listings

  • Arcattic interior design - At Arcattic, we are a passionate team of experienced professionals in the field of interior design and architecture. With a deep appreciation for aesthetics, functionality, an
  • Affordable Living Solution in Dhaka - Yess by bti brings affordable living solutions within a one-minute walking distance from Uttara, Jasimuddin raod, Dhaka. Our room package for 6 people, starting from 1000 taka