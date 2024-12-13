President IT and Engineering – CCTV Camera Price in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the demand for CCTV cameras is rapidly growing due to heightened concerns about safety and security. The CCTV camera or closed circuit price in Bangladesh varies depending on the type of camera and its features. Popular brands such as Dahua, Hikvision, Champion offer a wide range of options, with prices typically ranging from BDT 1500 to BDT 2350 for basic models. These cameras, often integrated with DVR systems, can be connected to a TV, monitor, or even a smartphone for easy access to live camera feeds.

With various models available, such as bullet, dome, PTZ, and eyeball cameras, each designed to meet specific surveillance needs, customers can choose based on features like HD quality, night vision, motion detection, two-way talk, and wireless access. For larger enterprises, CCTV control systems with access control terminals provide enhanced security, while home security setups focus more on affordability.