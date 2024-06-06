You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> Hardware >>  Online computer shop in Bangladesh – CHL GADGETS

CHLGADGET is a total solution for a gadget lover. Though we outset our journey with a small footstep in the world of e-commerce, nevertheless it is our main target to attain consumer’s utmost satisfaction by ensuring high quality & original brand products. We have a strong focus on flexible online shopping for gadget lovers, therefore we try our best to harmonize the customer’s demand with the budget. CHLGADGET is walking ahead with the motto “Work for Customers” & we believe we can fulfill that

Website https://chlgadgets.com/
AddressMultiplan Centre, Shop # 1009, Level #10, 69-71, New Elephant Road, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Phone1612176177
Category Computers and Internet >> Hardware
