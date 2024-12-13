You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> ISP >>  Evolution Net – Broadband Internet Service in Dhaka City

Welcome to EvolutionNet – your trusted provider of the best broadband internet in Dhaka city. Moreover, Evolution Net is a leading broadband internet service provider in Dhaka based in Mugda, Komlapur. About 10 years of internet service experience and thousands of happy customers are enjoying high-speed broadband internet. In addition, our Home Internet and Corporate Internet services are the most popular offerings, designed to meet the needs of both individuals and businesses.

Evolution Net – Broadband Internet Service in Dhaka City
Website https://evolutionnet.info/
Address58/31-5, Modinabag, M Khan Tower, Uttar Mugda, Wasa Road, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Phone01913512451
Category Computers and Internet >> ISP
