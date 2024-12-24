Acquaint Technologies – IT And Software Development Company in Dhaka Bangladesh

Acquaint Technologies” is the Best IT, Website & Software Development Company in Bangladesh established in 2014. We provide Software Development, Web development, Digital marketing, SEO Service, Mobile App development and many more.

We are a software company as well as a digital transformation consultancy agent in Bangladesh and a next generation tech savvy solutions company that delivers cutting edge technological real life solutions for local, global, organizations and startups. We provide comprehensive services including development of mobile applications, web applications, business software solutions as well as integration, updating and maintenance of software applications. Since 2014 we have been helping companies and established brands reimaging their business through digitalization local and internationally.