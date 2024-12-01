CW Ticketing System – Online Ticketing Booking System Provider

CW Ticketing System offers a comprehensive online ticket booking and reservation platform. Here are some key features:
Bus Ticketing System: Allows passengers to book bus tickets online for various routes. Features include seat availability checks, trip and seat selection, and multiple payment options.
Event Ticketing System: Provides solutions for selling tickets online for events. It’s flexible and customizable to fit different event types, making event planning and ticket management easier.
Train, Cruise, and Cable Car Ticketing: The system also supports ticket booking for trains, cruises, and cable cars, offering a wide range of transportation options.
Mobile Apps: Includes both Android and iOS apps for passengers, as well as an Android-based POS agent app and driver app.
GEO Tracking: Offers GEO tracking for buses, ensuring real-time updates on bus locations.
User-Friendly Interface: Features a responsive website and a user-friendly counter panel for easy ticket booking and management.
Customer Support: Provides 24/7 customer support to assist with any ticketing-related queries.
It’s a versatile platform designed to streamline ticket booking and enhance the travel experience for both businesses and customers.
|Website
|Address
|House #629-685, Road # 12, Baitul Aman Housing Society, Adabor, Mohammadpur, Dhaka-1207, BD.
|Phone
|01614000401
|Category
|Computers and Internet >> Software
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
|Total Views:
|25 Times
Leave a Reply