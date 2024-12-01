You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> Software >>  CW Ticketing System – Online Ticketing Booking System Provider

CW Ticketing System offers a comprehensive online ticket booking and reservation platform. Here are some key features:

Bus Ticketing System: Allows passengers to book bus tickets online for various routes. Features include seat availability checks, trip and seat selection, and multiple payment options.

Event Ticketing System: Provides solutions for selling tickets online for events. It’s flexible and customizable to fit different event types, making event planning and ticket management easier.

Train, Cruise, and Cable Car Ticketing: The system also supports ticket booking for trains, cruises, and cable cars, offering a wide range of transportation options.

Mobile Apps: Includes both Android and iOS apps for passengers, as well as an Android-based POS agent app and driver app.

GEO Tracking: Offers GEO tracking for buses, ensuring real-time updates on bus locations.

User-Friendly Interface: Features a responsive website and a user-friendly counter panel for easy ticket booking and management.
Customer Support: Provides 24/7 customer support to assist with any ticketing-related queries.

It’s a versatile platform designed to streamline ticket booking and enhance the travel experience for both businesses and customers.

Website https://cwticketingsystem.com/
AddressHouse #629-685, Road # 12, Baitul Aman Housing Society, Adabor, Mohammadpur, Dhaka-1207, BD.
Phone01614000401
