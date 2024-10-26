Pridesys IT Ltd. own developed ERP product for Trading Business, Service Business & Manufacturing Industries Specially e- Governance, Garments/RMG (Finishing, Dyeing, Knitting, Woven, Washing, Cutting, Planning), HealthCare Industries, Education Industries, Telecommunication and other many more industries and sector of Local, foreign & International countries/Organization as well.

Pridesys IT Ltd. is specialized on offering unique RMG (Finishing, Dyeing, Knitting, Woven, Washing, Cutting, Planning) centric ERP solutions by following an approach which focuses on integrating strategy, design, technology and marketing through specific practice group, architecting a solution that meets your business needs from start to end. Pridesys always ensure horizontal and vertical customer satisfaction by using CRM token support service on 24/7 basis. As Strategically, Pridesys dedicate a team into client end to ensure successful implementation & customization of ERP solution with strict quality and timeline. The Quality System can also incorporate any procedures and standards specified by the Customer for their project. We consider this a key to successful business transformation, process re-engineering and application development. The product list of Pridesys IT is PridesysERP, PrideERP, PrideBiz, PrideTex, PrideVAT, PrideCut, PridePlan, PrideGOV, PrideTelco, PrideSupport, PrideVision, PrideStudio, PrideCRM, PrideEDU, PridePOS, PrideHR , PrideHealth, PrideHotel , PrideBooking , PrideAir with sister concern of PridesysGlobalLLC , SysNest, TechLab , PrideZoom , Uocomo.

Today Pridesys IT Ltd. has clients from across geographies like Thailand, USA, UK, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Madagascar, Fiji and searching the next land of opportunities. Multi skilled team members of Pridesys are engaged into in-house customized applications development as well as offshore development for national and international organizations in last couple of years covering e-Governance, eCommerce projects, eLearning Platforms, ERP for medium to large industry or group of companies, Service Management, CRM, Mobile application, IoT, AI, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Pridesys IT has complete expertise and proven experiences working in Oracle Technology, Microsoft Technology, Open Sources, Java and J2EE, Big Data, ML, IoT, Cloud, Robotics, Call Center and E-Commerce Solution. Pridesys has a good number of professional who has expertise and certification on MS Dynamics CRM, GP and AX.

All tasks are lead by around 200 industry leading professionals ( CISA, PMP, OCP, SCJP, MCP, CCNA, cloud certified, data engineer, others industry certified distinguished by their functional and technical expertise combined with their hands-on experience, thereby ensuring that our clients receive the most effective and professional service.