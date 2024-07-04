Softsasi is a Bangladeshi tech company that develops imaginative software and games with a user-centric focus, ensuring an intuitive and accessible experience. Our commitment to quality and client satisfaction makes us a trusted partner for innovative development.
Fred Intelligence Limited -
Fred Intelligence Limited is Leading Software & Cyber Security Company in Bangladesh. Protect your business from evolving cyber threats with our cutting-edge cybersecurity
Dokane – POS Software in Bangladesh -
Dokane is one of the revolutionary software in Bangladesh for retail business . Retail business is being highly competitive with the online marketplace evolution and it has a
Updated & New Listings
