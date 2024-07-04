Softsasi is a Bangladeshi tech company that develops imaginative software and games with a user-centric focus, ensuring an intuitive and accessible experience. Our commitment to quality and client satisfaction makes us a trusted partner for innovative development.

Website Address 2nd Floor, Chairman Market, Ghunti,Mymenshingh, Bangladesh. Phone +88 01953395337, +88 01872933118