Softsasi is a Bangladeshi tech company that develops imaginative software and games with a user-centric focus, ensuring an intuitive and accessible experience. Our commitment to quality and client satisfaction makes us a trusted partner for innovative development.

Softsasi
Website http://www.softsasi.com/
Address2nd Floor, Chairman Market, Ghunti,Mymenshingh, Bangladesh.
Phone+88 01953395337, +88 01872933118
Category Computers and Internet >> Software
