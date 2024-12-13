You are here: Home >> Computers and Internet >> Web hosting and web design >>  Fara It Limited – Website development company in Bangladesh

Fara It Limited – Website development company in Bangladesh

  


Fara IT Limited is a premier web and software development company based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Specializing in website design, software development, mobile app development, UI/UX design, and digital marketing, we are dedicated to empowering businesses in the digital age.

As a corporate organization, Fara IT Limited also provides consultancy services to help businesses establish robust IT infrastructures. Our B2B support ensures seamless IT solutions that aid organizations in strengthening their client and management operations.

With a team of skilled professionals, we deliver customized solutions, exceptional customer service, and high-quality results. From creating cutting-edge websites and intuitive mobile applications to offering training, documentation, and consultancy, Fara IT Limited is your trusted partner for all your IT and digital transformation needs.

Mission:
To empower businesses by delivering innovative and tailored IT solutions, including web development, software design, mobile app development, and digital marketing. Fara IT Limited is committed to fostering digital transformation and providing exceptional value through quality, creativity, and reliable customer support.

Fara It Limited – Website development company in Bangladesh
Website https://faraitltd.com/
AddressShah Ali Plaza, Suite-1205, Level-11, Mirpur-10, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh
Phone+8801722866166
Category Computers and Internet >> Web hosting and web design
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 22 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Web hosting and web design Related Listings

  • Twin Tech Lab - Twin Tech Lab is a top-rated website design company in Bangladesh, offering comprehensive digital solutions tailored to your business needs. Based in Bangladesh, we specialize
  • Dhaka IT – Website design company in Dhaka - Dhaka IT is a full-service digital marketing agency. Our holistic marketing strategies will help any businesses to ensure better growth. We work for small to large size busine
  • Well IT & Consultancy Ltd - Well IT & Consultancy Ltd, we’re a distinguished IT company specializing in SEO, digital marketing, web development, and animation. We’re more than service providers;
  • Best SEO expert in Bangladesh | Masud Rana - Are you looking for a true SEO Expert of Bangladesh, then we’re here to rank your websites on search engines and attract your potential customers. New Business entrepreneurs
  • WP-Premium - WP-Premium is a leading 100% original and most trusted GPL website. Download 5000+ WordPress GPL plugins, themes and extensions in Bangladesh. All the items are 100% original