Mymensingh Helpline Service is a community-based emergency helpline service that operates in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. The helpline service was established to provide immediate assistance and support to individuals who are in need of emergency services.

Mymensingh Helpline Service provides a range of emergency services, including medical assistance, police support, and fire brigade services. The helpline service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be accessed by dialing a single emergency number.

The service is staffed by trained professionals who are equipped to handle a range of emergency situations. When an emergency call is received, the staff immediately assesses the situation and dispatches the appropriate response team to the scene.

In addition to emergency services, Mymensingh Helpline Service also offers information and referral services to individuals seeking help and support. The service maintains a database of community resources, including hospitals, clinics, and counseling services, which can be accessed by callers.

Overall, Mymensingh Helpline Service is a vital resource for individuals in the Mymensingh district who require emergency services or support. The service plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the local community.