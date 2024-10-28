Hater Kache

Description: HATERKACHE is a service based platform that will be capable of providing every kind of goods from every sector to all consumer in Bangladesh. The world’s service based platform will be only fingertips away for any customer in possession of a smartphone/computer and an internet connection. They will be able to purchase everything from our website & Apps. We have gathered the brightest minds of Bangladesh and given them the platform to perform to their fullest extent.

It is a platform where people can purchase all kinds of goods from a single website & also they can choose seller & brand shope also. From a pencil to a book to a dress to a cell phone; everything is available in HATERKACHE. This is not just a website, this is the future of Bangladesh it’s an explosion of our Developers. Here you can find everything HaterKache; Let’s chill.

Website Address 181 Elephant Road Dhaka-1205 Category eCommerce and Shopping >> Online Malls Related Tags Last Updated: Total Views: 16 Times