BD Asset Valuation Advisory only employ members of the Bangladesh Property Institute, who have attained the necessary tertiary qualifications and experience to complete valuation assessments. All management and staff are actively involved in the provision of Sydney valuation services with the key element being diligence with respect to quality control. All valuation staff are trained in company procedures and have the necessary tertiary qualifications and local experience to provide clients with an accurate interpretation of marked data.

BD Asset Valuation Advisory
Website https://www.bdassetvaluation.com/
AddressWard City Corporation Market, Mirpur-13, Dhaka-1216
Phone01904363836
Category Education >> Immigration and Counseling
