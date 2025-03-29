Apply for Land Mutation Online from Home – Quick and Easy Process

Now you can apply for land mutation (Namjari) online easily from the comfort of your home. No need to visit government offices—just follow a few simple steps.

Online namjari application

Step 1: Create an Account Using Your Mobile Number

To get started, visit the official Land Ministry website and create an account using your active mobile number.

Step 2: Log in and Submit Your Mutation Application

After logging in, fill in the required information and apply for land mutation for:

Purchased land

Land received through Heba (gift deed)

Inherited property

Or any legally obtained landnd

Apply Now on the Official Land Mutation Portal

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Land to submit your application: Visit Mutation land website here

