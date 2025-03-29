Download Khatian online in Bangladesh

Access Land Ownership and Khatian Information Online in Bangladesh

You can now easily obtain complete information about your land ownership, including the Khatian (Record of Rights), from the comfort of your home. Through the official DLRMS (Digital Land Record Management System) website, users can conveniently access and download their land records online by paying a minimal service fee.

For approximately 1,000 BDT, you can use a secure digital payment method to retrieve your land documents instantly.

This service is part of the government’s initiative to digitize land services, making it easier for citizens to:

  • Check land ownership online
  • Download Khatian records
  • Verify digital land records in Bangladesh

Visit the official DLRMS portal today to enjoy a faster, transparent, and hassle-free way to manage your land information.

Visit the land website to download Khatian

