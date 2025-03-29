How to Pay Land Tax Online

After creating a registered profile and linking the land record (Khatian), you can pay the land development tax online. The payment becomes available once the linked Khatian is approved through the system.

What is Dakhila and Why is it Important?

After paying land development tax, the payer receives a Dakhila (tax receipt). This document serves as an important proof of land ownership. It is often required for land mutation, buying or selling property, and in many other legal or official matters related to land.

Documents Required for Holding Registration of Owned Land