Dr M Saidul Haque – Gastroenterologist in Dhaka

Dr M Saidul Haque is a Hepatologist and Gastroenterologist. He has over 21 years of experience in Hepatology and Gastroenterology.

Dr. M. Saidul Haque goes to various remote areas of Bangladesh on all public holidays and provides medical services free of cost to the poor, underprivileged, and all classes of people throughout the day. There are many expats outside the country to whom he provides speech therapy through video calls.