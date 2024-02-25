Habib Dental – Led by the Best Dentist in Chittagong

Welcome to Habib Dental, a distinguished provider of premier dental care nestled in the bustling city of Chittagong. Led by the esteemed Dr. Mir Habibur Rahman, a luminary in the field with over five decades of experience, and supported by the talented Dr. Mir Abeed Rahman, Habib Dental is committed to delivering unparalleled service and patient satisfaction.

With a rich history spanning nearly half a century, Habib Dental has evolved into a sanctuary of excellence, serving as a beacon of hope for countless individuals seeking top-notch dental treatment. Dr. Mir Habibur Rahman’s vision to make world-class dental care accessible to the people of Chittagong has blossomed into a legacy that has touched the lives of over 3.6 million patients, earning Habib Dental the distinction of being the best dental hospital in Chittagong.

Dr. Mir Habibur Rahman’s illustrious career, including his tenure as the former Head of the Department of Dentistry at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to clinical excellence. Specializing in surgical extractions, complicated root canals, and general dentistry, Dr. Rahman brings a wealth of expertise to Habib Dental, ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care.

Dr. Mir Abeed Rahman, an emerging star in the field of conservative dentistry, complements Dr. Habibur Rahman’s legacy with his fresh perspective and innovative approaches to dental care. With credentials including an MSc from UCL Eastman Dental Institute and advanced training in minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Abeed Rahman is at the forefront of shaping the future of dental treatment at Habib Dental.

Together, Dr. Mir Habibur Rahman and Dr. Mir Abeed Rahman lead Habib Dental on a mission to redefine the standards of dental excellence, one smile at a time. With a commitment to innovation, compassion, and patient-centered care, Habib Dental continues to stand as a beacon of hope and healing for the community of Chittagong and beyond.