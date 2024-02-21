You are here: Home >> Health    >> Gym and Fitness >>  Fit Bay – Smart Weight Loss Clinic in Bangladesh

Fit Bay – a modern science base weight loss, slimming & beauty clinic in Bangladesh. Lot of people using diet chart, weight loss pills , medicine , weigh loss coffee , weight food and supplement for reducing fat, But they failed due to lack proper guideline. We provide exact diet chart , weight loss exercises and very simple weight loss tips which are undoubtedly effective.

Website https://fitbay.com.bd/
AddressBanani branch: House-119, Road-01, Chairman House, Banani, Dhaka-1213 (West side of Banani Club). Uttara branch: House-42, Lake Drive Road, Sector 07 Uttara, Dhaka-1230
Phone01932797229 (Uttara branch) 01710850563 (Banani branch)
