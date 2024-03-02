Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, a concern of Modern Group is a 750-bed Hospital with complete modern world class medical equipments. It is located at House# 17 & 17/1, Road# 8, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1205. It is housed with 45 kathas of land with 07 (seven) storied building. Here we have also purchased other ten buildings adjacent to the original establishment. Mr. Anwer Hossain Khan is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Hospital.

