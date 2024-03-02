You are here: Home >> Health    >> Hospitals & clinics >>  Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital

Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, a concern of Modern Group is a 750-bed Hospital with complete modern world class medical equipments. It is located at House# 17 & 17/1, Road# 8, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1205. It is housed with 45 kathas of land with 07 (seven) storied building. Here we have also purchased other ten buildings adjacent to the original establishment. Mr. Anwer Hossain Khan is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Hospital.

Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital
Website https://akmmch.com/
AddressHouse: 17, Road: 8, Dhanmondi R/A, Dhaka-1205
Phone09678010652
