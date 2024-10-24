You are here: Home >> Health    >> Hospitals & clinics >>  Doctors Home Care Ltd – Home Nursing & Patient Care Services in Dhaka .

Doctors Home Care Ltd is a leading provider of Home Care Services in Dhaka, specializing in Nursing Home Care and Elderly Care Services. Our dedicated team of professionals offers exceptional In-Home Nursing, ensuring that your loved ones receive the best care in the comfort of their home. We pride ourselves on delivering Senior Care in Dhaka with a focus on Personalized Elder Care, tailored to meet individual needs. Our Medical Home Care services are available 24/7, providing round-the-clock support for those in need. Whether you require assistance with daily activities or specialized medical care, our Dhaka Nursing Services are here to help. Trust Doctors Home Care Ltd for reliable and compassionate Home Health Aid and ensure the well-being of your family members. Contact us today to discover how we can assist you with our comprehensive home care solutions!

Website https://doctorshomecarebd.com/
AddressHouse 38, Road 06, Sector 13, Uttara Model Town, Dhaka 1230, Bangladesh
Phone01754839059
