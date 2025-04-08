Maisha Care Ltd. – Home Nursing Care

Maisha Care Provide nursing services at home. You can get all these services at home. Example: nursing care at home (8/12/24 hours as needed), caregiver support (8/12/24 hours as needed), on-call nursing home support (24/7, anytime), physiotherapy, sample collection, doctor visits, and ambulance service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Home delivery of medicine, home delivery of oxygen cylinders, and medical equipment and surgical items at your house by qualified physicians, highly competent nurses, and professional therapists We provide care that goes beyond the necessities of daily living, assisting patients of all ages to remain independent, happy, and safe in their own homes.

