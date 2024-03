M.D.A.T.C is the best drug addiction rehab center in Dhaka. The year 2004, we have taking care of addicts and psychologically sick patients. It has been 20 years that we are established and well known as M.D.A.T.C Drug Addiction Treatment and Counseling Center.

Website Address House No : 33, Block-F, Road No : 4 Kolowala Para, Mirpur-1 Phone 01716623665