Hero Ignitor Price in Bangladesh (BD)

Hero Ignitor is a product of Hero. Its price is Tk 121,490.00. Hero is the brand of India. Ignitor is Assemble/Made in Bangladesh. This bike is powered by a 124.7 cc engine which generates Maximum power of 11 bhp @ 8000 rpm and its maximum torque is 11 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Ignitor can run 100 KM per hour and it burns fuel 62 KM per Liter (approx).

Specs

ENGINE

Type Air-cooled, 4 Stroke Single Cylinder OHC Displacement 124.7 cc Max. Power 8.3 kW (11.1 bhp) @ 7500 Revolutions per Minute (RPM) Max. Torque 11 Nm @ 6500 RPM Bore x Stroke 52.4 x 57.8 mm Compression Ratio 10:1 Starting Self Start Ignition Digital DC CDI Ignition System – AMI Fuel System CV Carburetor – Viscous

TRANSMISSION & CHASSIS

Clutch Wet Multiplate Gearbox 4- Speed Constant Mesh Chassis Type Semi-Double Cradle Type

SUSPENSION

Front Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Rear 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

BRAKES

Front Brake Disc 240 mm Dia Rear Brake Drum Internal Expanding Shoe Type (130 mm)

WHEELS & TYRES

Tyre Size Front 80/100-18 47P Tubeless Tyre Tyre Size Rear 90/90-18 51P Tubeless Tyre

ELECTRICALS

Battery 12V-3 Ah (MF Battery) Head Lamp 12V – 35W / 35W – Halogen Bulb (Multi-Reflector Type) Tail/Stop Lamp LED Type Turn Signal Lamp 12V – 10W (Amber Bulb) x 4 nos (MFR – Clear Lens)

DIMENSIONS

Length 2023 mm Width 766 mm Height 1091 mm Wheelbase 1262 mm Ground Clearance 159 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11 Litre (Min) Reserve 1.4 Litre Kerb Weight 128 kg

Hero Ignitor Price in Bangladesh

Hero Ignitor 125 Old 1,26,990 BDT Hero Ignitor 125 2020 Techno 1,28,990 BDT

Features Engine Kill Switch: No

Handle Type: Pipe

Fuel Gauge: Analog

Speedometer: Semi Digital

RPM Meter: Semi Digital

Odometer: Semi Digital

Pass Switch: Yes

Seat Type: Unibody

Score

Performance 7.5 Durability 8.5 Braking 8 Suspension 8 Mileage 8 Features 7.5 Price 9 Service Center 9

Key Features

There are so many commuter bikes in Bangladesh that even the manufacturers are starting to lose count. There have been so many new technologies introduced in the commuter bikes that there are very few things to introduce. Manufacturers are now trying to focus on the bikes’ braking performance, handling, and fuel efficiency.

Manufacturers are now trying to focus on the bikes’ braking performance, handling, and fuel efficiency. Manufacturers are even trying to integrate ABS and CBS into these bikes nowadays. A technology similar to ABS has been introduced in the new Hero Ignitor 125 2020, the IBS.

Hero MotoCorp is considered the largest motorcycle manufacturer globally and India, formerly known as Hero Honda. Hero MotorCorp is the sole producer of bikes that come with the Hero logo.

The Hero Ignitor 125 is one of the most famous commuter bikes known to the general public. The Hero Ignitor received a new iteration in 2020 as the Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS.

Key Features:

The new Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS comes with sportier decals and designs. It comes with entirely new 3D brandings, which is refreshing since the old version has printed brandings. The bike comes in two colors. They are:

1) Blue.

2) Red.

Both bikes have similar decals.

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS comes with halogen-LED hybrid lighting. The headlight is entirely halogen. The headlight is enough for the city commute, but long rides out of town are not very suitable. The taillight is LED, which is quite good and noticeable. The indicators are also halogen bulbs, but they are noticeable enough.

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS comes with a very basic instrument cluster. The instrument cluster has a speedometer, an odometer, an RPM counter (Analog), and a fuel gauge. The instrument cluster also consists of other necessary indicators.

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS comes with i3s technology. This turns off the engine when the bike remains idle for more than 10 seconds and turns the engine on automatically as soon as the clutch is pressed.

Physical Attributes:

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS is reasonably low and assistive towards shorter riders. It has an average ground clearance of 159mm. The bike is tall and upright, which suits the commuter category. The bike also has a short wheelbase of only 1262mm, which may bring stability.

The height, width, length, and weight of the Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS are 1091mm, 766mm, 2023mm, and 127kg, respectively. The bike has a generalized seating area, expanding riders who can swing a leg over this bike. The bike is also light, so flicking the over from one side to another and swerving comfortably on the road will not be a problem.

Engine and Transmission:

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS has a 4-stroke OHC engine with 124.7cc and is air-cooled. The engine gives out 11BHP of power at 7500rpm and 11Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The torque and power figures are above average for the 125cc commuter segment. Since the bike is a commuter, it is expected to provide a suitable mileage, and the company claimed mileage of the bike is around 60kmpl.

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS has a regular wet multi-plate clutch system. It has a 4-speed gearbox, which allows the bike to have longer gears for less hassle in traffic. Since it is a commuter bike, the power delivery is expected to be mid-range and low range.

Brakes, Suspensions, and Wheels:

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS comes with a disc-drum setup. The front is a disc brake, the safety profile of the bike instantly increases. The front disc is around 240mm, one of the biggest discs available in this segment. The rear being drum, it can be expected that most veteran riders will opt for the front brake as their primary brake.

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS comes with telescopic forks on the front, covered with an ugly fork spring designed cover. The forks give ample support on the bumpy roads of the cities of Bangladesh. The rear has a spring-loaded five-step adjustable hydraulic suspension. The rear suspension is expected to perform exceptionally.

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS comes with alloy wheels. The front and the rear have tires of 80/100 and 90/90 sections. Considering the bike, the rear tire is a bit small, but it will be enough. A 100 section tire would do more justice to the bike. But with the present setup, the riders will just have to be more careful during turning/cornering.

Target Audience:

The Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS is for the regular commuter. The person who wishes to buy a bike for the sole purpose of commuting and maybe some short trips out of town. The bike is well built and will withstand the tortures of city traffic and the bumpy roads of Bangladesh.

Competitors:

The competitors of the Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS are mentioned below:

Hero Glamour.

Bajaj Discover 125 series.

Yamaha Saluto 125.

Keeway RKS 125.

All in all, the Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS is an excellent 124cc commuter bike within the 125cc to 135cc range. The bike is expected to hold up the Hero name with its features and affordability.

FAQ- Frequently Ask Question

Which country is Hero from?

Ans- Hero is an Indian motorcycle manufacturing company.

Where is Hero made/manufactured?

Ans- Hero is an Indian company that exports its bikes to Hero Bangladesh as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) units.

Does Hero Ignitor 125 2020 IBS have any other versions available?

Ans- The Hero Ignitor was made with the DNA of the Hero Glamour.

IGNITOR

RAISE YOUR GAME

Presenting the New Ignitor offering a combination of stylish new features along with the trusted performance and riding dynamics, the new Ignitor features IBS Integrated Braking System for enhanced safety. Adding to its style quotient and striking appeal are the 3D Branding Emblem, refreshed stripes, split rear grip, hugger fender, and rim tapes. A seamless blend of style and performance – the Ignitor runs on a BS-IV compliant 125cc engine with a power output of 11.1 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 11 Nm @ 6500 RPM. Features Hero’s revolutionary i3S idle start-stop system technology delivering enhanced fuel efficiency and convenience in the urban stop-go traffic condition.

