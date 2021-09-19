Infinix Note 8i is officially announced on October 15, 2020.

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 Octa-core processor and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It comes in a big screen that has a 6.78 inches display IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The smartphone comes in various colors such as Gray, Blue, and Green. The device is fueled with a non-removable Li-Po 5200 mAh battery + Fast charging 18W. The smartphone runs on the Android 10.0 + XOS 7.1 operating system.

The phone supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by). Infinix Note 8i features quad camera that consists of 48 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP with Quad-LED flash, panorama, and HDR.

The front camera consists of a single camera: 8 MP and the device is integrated with a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm jack. The smartphone features Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, Radio, and USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go. The sensors include Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, and compass.

Infinix Note 8i Price in Bangladesh

Official price BD ৳14,990 6/128 GB Unofficial price N/A International price 150 EUR

(Unofficial price may vary shop to shop )

Advantages

Awesome design, Big display

Decent battery – fast charging

Great camera Quality

Good Performance

Enough Storage – 6 GB RAM

Solid build quality

Disadvantages

Average Selfie

No 4K video recording

Infinix Note 8i – SPECIFICATIONS

General

Model Infinix Note 8

Infinix Note 8 Released October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020 StatusAvailable

Design

Type Bar

Bar Dimensions 171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm

171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm Weight Grams

Grams WaterproofNo

Display

Display Type IPS LCD

IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches

6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels

720 x 1640 pixels Display Colors 16M Colors

16M Colors Pixel Density 264 PPI (pixels per inch)

264 PPI (pixels per inch) Touch Screen Capacitive touchscreen

Capacitive touchscreen Display ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass

Hardware

CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Mali-G52 MC2 RAM (Memory) 6 GB

6 GB Internal Storage 128 GB

128 GB Memory Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)

microSDXC (dedicated slot) SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Software

Operating System Android 10 + XOS 7.1

Android 10 + XOS 7.1 User InterfaceYes

Camera

Rear Camera 48 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP

48 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP Image 1440p

1440p Video 1440p@30fps

1440p@30fps Flash Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama

Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Front Camera8 MP

Network

SIM Nano SIM

Nano SIM Dual SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Connectivity

Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS

Yes, with A-GPS NFC No

No Wireless Charging No

No Headphone JackYes

Battery

Capacity Li-Po 5200 mAh + Fast charging 18W

Li-Po 5200 mAh + Fast charging 18W PlacementNon-removable

Media

Video Playback Yes

Yes Video Out Yes

Yes FM Radio Yes

Yes Ring Tones Yes

Yes Loudspeaker Yes

Yes HandsfreeYes

Data

4G LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28

1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28 5G NR Bands No

No SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

