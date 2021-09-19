Infinix Note 8i is officially announced on October 15, 2020.
The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 Octa-core processor and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It comes in a big screen that has a 6.78 inches display IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.
The smartphone comes in various colors such as Gray, Blue, and Green. The device is fueled with a non-removable Li-Po 5200 mAh battery + Fast charging 18W. The smartphone runs on the Android 10.0 + XOS 7.1 operating system.
The phone supports Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by). Infinix Note 8i features quad camera that consists of 48 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP with Quad-LED flash, panorama, and HDR.
The front camera consists of a single camera: 8 MP and the device is integrated with a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm jack. The smartphone features Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, Radio, and USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go. The sensors include Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, and compass.
Infinix Note 8i at a glance:
- Price: ৳14,990 6/128 GB
- Battery: 5200 mAh
- Screen: 6.78 inches, 720 x 1640 pixels (~264 ppi density)
- Processor: Octa-core – Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
- RAM: 6 GB
- Storage: 128 GB
- OS: Android 10
- Camera: Quad 48+2+2+2 Megapixel
- Selfie: 8 Megapixel
Infinix Note 8i Price in Bangladesh
|Official price BD
|৳14,990 6/128 GB
|Unofficial price
|N/A
|International price
|150 EUR
(Unofficial price may vary shop to shop )
Overview :
- The price of this smartphone is ৳14,990 6/128 GB BDT. This phone comes with 5200 mAh battery and 6.78 inches display.
- The back camera is of Quad 48+2+2+2 Megapixel. The Selfie camera is of 8 megapixel.
- It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and can be expanded by dedicated MicroSD slot.
- It is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) Chipset , Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.
- This phone is runs with Android operating system.
- There is also Fast Charging, USB type-C, face unlock, fingerprint sensor in this device.
Advantages
- Awesome design, Big display
- Decent battery – fast charging
- Great camera Quality
- Good Performance
- Enough Storage – 6 GB RAM
- Solid build quality
Disadvantages
- Average Selfie
- No 4K video recording
Infinix Note 8i – SPECIFICATIONS
General
- ModelInfinix Note 8
- ReleasedOctober 15, 2020
- StatusAvailable
Design
- TypeBar
- Dimensions171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm
- WeightGrams
- WaterproofNo
Display
- Display TypeIPS LCD
- Size6.78 inches
- Resolution720 x 1640 pixels
- Display Colors16M Colors
- Pixel Density264 PPI (pixels per inch)
- Touch ScreenCapacitive touchscreen
- Display ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Hardware
- CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPUMali-G52 MC2
- RAM (Memory)6 GB
- Internal Storage128 GB
- Memory Card SlotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
- SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Software
- Operating SystemAndroid 10 + XOS 7.1
- User InterfaceYes
Camera
- Rear Camera48 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP
- Image1440p
- Video1440p@30fps
- FlashQuad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
- Front Camera8 MP
Network
- SIMNano SIM
- Dual SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Connectivity
- Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
- USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
- GPSYes, with A-GPS
- NFCNo
- Wireless ChargingNo
- Headphone JackYes
Battery
- CapacityLi-Po 5200 mAh + Fast charging 18W
- PlacementNon-removable
Media
- Video PlaybackYes
- Video OutYes
- FM RadioYes
- Ring TonesYes
- LoudspeakerYes
- HandsfreeYes
Data
- 4G LTE1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28
- 5G NR BandsNo
- SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
