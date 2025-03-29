Ibtedayee class 1 book for 2025

Textbook prepared for Class One (Ibtedayi) at the Primary Level Madrasah, applicable for the Academic Year 2025. The book is compiled according to the curriculum approved by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) and Madrasah Education Board.

You can download Madrasah textbook easily in PDF format.

Madrasah class 1 pdf book

Download Ibtedayi Class One PDF

2025 Ibtedayi Class One TextbooksIbtedayi Class One Textbook PDF Free Download (2025)
আমার বাংলা বইDownload ibtedaie Amar Bangla book class 1
English for todayIbtadiae English For Today Class 1 pdf Download
ইবতেদায়ি গণিতDownload Ibtedaie Math Class 1pdf
কুরআন মাজিদ ও তাজভিদIbtadaie Quran Majid and Tajvid Class 1 pdf
আকাইদ ও ফিকহIbtedaie Akaeid and Fikkah Class 1 2025
আদদুরুসুল আরাবিয়্যাহIbtadiae Addurusul Arabiah Class 1 download pdf

