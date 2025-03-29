Primary class one book for 2025

Textbook prepared for Class One at the Primary Level, applicable for the Academic Year 2025, compiled according to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

Class one textbook pdf

You can download both the Bengali and English versions of the textbook easily as PDFs.

Download Class One PDF Textbook 2025

Book nameBangla versionEnglish version
আমার বাংলা বইDownload book pdfBangla one book pdf
English for todayDownload english class one book pdfEnglish one full book pdf download
প্রাথমিক গণিতClass one math pdfMath class one english version

Related Posts

Madrasah class 2 book pdf download

Ibtedayee class 2 book download

The textbook for Class 2 of the Ibtedayi Madrasah for the 2025 academic year. Download Madrasah Class 2 Textbook PDF...

Class 2 primary book pdf

Class 2 NCTB Textbook PDF Download – Academic Year 2025

Looking for the Class 2 textbook PDF for primary schools in Bangladesh? Download the latest NCTB Class Two textbooks for...

Madrasah class 1 pdf book

Ibtedayee class 1 book for 2025

Textbook prepared for Class One (Ibtedayi) at the Primary Level Madrasah, applicable for the Academic Year 2025. The book is...