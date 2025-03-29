Class 2 NCTB Textbook PDF Download – Academic Year 2025

Looking for the Class 2 textbook PDF for primary schools in Bangladesh?
Download the latest NCTB Class Two textbooks for the academic year 2025, approved by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
Both Bangla and English versions are available in easy-to-download PDF format.
Download Class 2 Textbook PDF – Bangla & English 2025
|Book name
|Bangla version
|English version
|আমার বাংলা বই
|Download amar bangla boi class 2
|Download bangla boi english version
|English for Today
|Download class 2 Englishh book
|English book download for class two
|প্রাথমিক গণিত দ্বিতীয় শ্রেণী
|Class two math download
|Class 2 math English version download