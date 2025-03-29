Class 2 NCTB Textbook PDF Download – Academic Year 2025

Looking for the Class 2 textbook PDF for primary schools in Bangladesh?

Class 2 primary book pdf

Download the latest NCTB Class Two textbooks for the academic year 2025, approved by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
Both Bangla and English versions are available in easy-to-download PDF format.

Download Class 2 Textbook PDF – Bangla & English 2025

Book nameBangla versionEnglish version
আমার বাংলা বইDownload amar bangla boi class 2Download bangla boi english version
English for TodayDownload class 2 Englishh bookEnglish book download for class two
প্রাথমিক গণিত দ্বিতীয় শ্রেণীClass two math downloadClass 2 math English version download

