Kazi Md Salahuddin is a Bangladeshi renowned former football player. He is the President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). He was a member of the Shadhin Bangla Football Team, the team which played across India to raise funds during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

Website https://www.bff.com.bd/
AddressBFF HOUSE, 14/B, Toyenbee Circular Road, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000, Bangladesh.
