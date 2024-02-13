Kazi Md Salahuddin is a Bangladeshi renowned former football player. He is the President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). He was a member of the Shadhin Bangla Football Team, the team which played across India to raise funds during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

