Shah Sports – Largest Sports Shop and Fitness brand in Bangladesh

Shah sports was started in 1943, Syed Nadeem Ali, (now director’s) grandfather. Later taken upon by his father Late Syed Ghazanfar Ali, Mr. Nadeem is the third generation in the family who is running Shah Sports currently. Reflecting on Mr. Ghazanfar’s effort, determination, and hard work since the 1960s has left a mark in the sports industry of Bangladesh, he started with bringing the best of cricket goods known today in Bangladesh, cricket bat brands like CA, Ihsan, Kookaburra, and home brand-Shah Sports made an entrance in rapidly growing cricket sensation in Dhaka city, elite former cricket players like Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Aminul Islam, Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Campbell D’Johnson, and Arwinda D’Silva has previously played with the home brand cricket bat. Eventually moving forward to bringing in handmade footballs from Sialkot. There are numerous contributions made to the sports industry one can mention about Mr. Ghazanfar, from which many are recognised by the government of Bangladesh and locals till date.

