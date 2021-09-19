Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Price in Bangladesh

Brand: Samsung
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- RAM: 4GB/6GB
- Storage: 64GB/128GB
- Display: 6.2 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP | 8 MP
- Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery (13.48
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus – SPECIFICATIONS
General
- ModelS9 Plus
- ReleasedNot announced yet
- StatusAvailable
Design
- TypeBar
- Dimensions157.7 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm (6.21 x 2.91 x 0.33 in)
- WeightNo Data Available
- WaterproofIP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes
Display
- Display TypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Size6.2 inches, 97.6 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
- Resolution1440 x 2960 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio
- Display Colors16M Colors
- Pixel Density~531 ppi density
- Touch ScreenYes with Multi-touch capacitive
- Display ProtectionYes, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Hardware
- CPUOcta-core
- GPUNo Data Available
- RAM (Memory)4GB/6GB
- Internal Storage64GB/128GB
- Memory Card SlotMicroSD Card
- SensorsIris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
Software
- Operating SystemAndroid 8.0 (Oreo)
Camera
- Rear CameraDual: 12 MP (f/1.6, 26mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF) + 12MP (f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6″, 1 µm, AF), OIS, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, LED flash
- Image1440 x 2960 pixels
- Video~531 ppi density
- FlashYes with LED Flash
- Front Camera8 MP, f/1.6, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
Network
- SIMStandard SIM
- Dual SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Connectivity
- Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
- USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
- GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
- NFCYes
- Wireless ChargingQi wireless charging
- Headphone JackYes
Battery
- Capacity3500 mAh
- PlacementNon-Removable
Media
- Video PlaybackNo Data Available
- Video OutNo Data Available
- FM RadioNo
- Ring TonesMP3, WAV ringtones
- LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
Data
- 4G LTELTE
- SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps
Good
- Excellent build quality
- Stereo speakers
- Good battery life
- Snappy all-round performance
- Very good rear cameras
- Vivid HDR display
Bad
- Intelligent Scan feels clunky
- Attracts fingerprints easily
Samsung’s flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, play a pivotal role in the company’s ability to dominate global markets. Last year’s Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 (Review) helped Samsung capture a big chunk of the global market in 2017, passing Apple along the way, and the company hopes to achieve even better results with its 2018 updates. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been launched in India very shortly after being announced globally at MWC 2018, for the same starting prices as last year’s models. This is good news for all those who were planning on picking either one up on launch day.
Price:
৳70,900.00 ৳55,900.00
You Save: ৳15,000.00 (21%)
Variant: Official (6GB+128GB) ৳70,990 | Unofficial (6GB+64GB) ৳46,000