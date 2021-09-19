Singer Electric Oven Price in Bangladesh

Electric Oven SINGER 22L

Product Specification of 22Ltr Electric Oven

  • 22 Liter Capacity
  • Adjustable temperature control from 100°C to 250°C
  • 60 minutes’ timer with automatic shut off & bell signal
  • Stainless steel heating elements
  • Internal light for monitoring cooking process
  • Accessories Included: Enamel Baking Tray, Wire Rack, Tray handle
  • Electric Consumption: 1500W
  • Rated Current: 220-240v,50/60Hz
BrandSinger
ColorBlack
WarrantyN/A
AVAILABILITY: OUT OF STOCK

Model SREO-STO22BDHT

Electric Oven SINGER 22L Special Price৳: 4,490.00

22 Liter Capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Enamel Baking Tray, Wire Rack, Tray handle included

Customer Reviews

  1. Gril RackProduct looking good but no gril rack included. So you couldn’t make the gril or kabab by hanging the gril stick.

Electric Oven SINGER 28L

Product Specification of 28Ltr Electric Oven

  • 28 Liter Capacity
  • Adjustable temperature control from 100°C to 250°C
  • 60 minutes’ timer with automatic shut off & bell signal
  • Stainless steel heating elements
  • Internal light for monitoring cooking process
  • Accessories Included: Enamel Baking Tray, Wire Rack, Tray handle
  • Electric Consumption: 1500W
  • Rated Current: 220-240v,50/60Hz
BrandSinger
ColorBlack
WarrantyN/A
AVAILABILITY:IN STOCK

Model SREO-STO28BDHT  

Electric Oven SINGER 28L Price: ৳7,090.00

  • 28 Liter Capacity
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Enamel Baking Tray, Wire Rack, Tray handle included

Customer Reviews

  1. Oven Review: Good, Tough.
  2. Temperature: You are giving us wrong information. The actual temperature is not 100-250. It is 100-230.

Electric Oven SINGER 35L-353GKEA

DETAILS

  • Capacity: 35 liters;
  • Power Consumption: 1500W
  • 220-240V, 50/60Hz;
  • Full black body;
  • Single tempered glass door;
  • With 3 black plastic control knobs;
  • Cool touch black plastic door handle;
  • Multi-zone temperature control, max. 230℃;
  • 4 stages control for upper and lower heating;
  • 60 mins timer with bell ring;
  • 4pcs powerful stainless steel heating element;
  • Accessories: Enameled Bake tray, Chromed Wire rack Chromed tray handle, 1pc each;
  • Galvanized cavity;
BrandSinger
ColorBlack
Warranty1 Year Warranty
AVAILABILITY: IN STOCK

Model SREO-STO353GKEA

Electric Oven SINGER 35L-353GKEA Price: ৳8,490.00

Customer Reviews

  1. Review For Singer electric oven SREO-STO353GKEAThis is my first oven. I never use oven before. Today I baked chocolate cup cakes in 180° 20 minutes. I don’t know about oven. So the cakes are getting over baked. I am upset. I am searching for the review of this oven but I didn’t found any review for this oven. Now I am getting upset.

